Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $1.00. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 40,400 shares traded.
Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.
