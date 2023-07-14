Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on SWX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
SWX opened at $65.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $88.40.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
