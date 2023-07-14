Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

