Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. Southern States Bancshares comprises about 3.7% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned 1.17% of Southern States Bancshares worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.60. 2,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $189 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

