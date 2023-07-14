Southern Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

