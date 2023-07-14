Southern Capital Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

