Southern Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. 389,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

