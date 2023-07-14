Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $133.13. 1,110,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

