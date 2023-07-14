Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,009 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.