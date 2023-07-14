Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) rose 17.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 5,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

