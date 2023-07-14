Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Shares Up 8.8%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 955,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 573,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Soluna Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 93.30% and a negative net margin of 434.15%.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

Soluna Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Soluna by 4,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Soluna during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Soluna by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soluna by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soluna by 1,824.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 328,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.