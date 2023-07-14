Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Shares Up 8.8%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 955,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 573,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 93.30% and a negative net margin of 434.15%.
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
