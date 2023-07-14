Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance
SEYMF remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEYMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.
