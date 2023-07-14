SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $380.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.11.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $272.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

