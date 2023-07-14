Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $452.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.24 and a 200 day moving average of $412.34. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $452.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

