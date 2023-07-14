Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading 2.1% Higher

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. 12,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 70,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Smart Share Global Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.36 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

