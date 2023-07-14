Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading 2.1% Higher

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. 12,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 70,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Smart Share Global Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.36 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
Institutional Trading of Smart Share Global
About Smart Share Global
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Share Global
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.