SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). 294,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 386,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.16).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.75. The stock has a market cap of £20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

