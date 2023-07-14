Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Price Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $885.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after buying an additional 501,967 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 301,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Further Reading

