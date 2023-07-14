Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $4.36 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after buying an additional 801,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 601,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

