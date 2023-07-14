Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $313.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $316.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $803.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

