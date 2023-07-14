Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 84,195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 583.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,195 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

