Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 1.45% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $303.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

