Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 187.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $450.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.12 and a 200 day moving average of $353.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $451.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.72.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

