Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 524.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,996 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

