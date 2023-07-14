Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 971.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

VRSK opened at $226.60 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

