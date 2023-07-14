Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 91,149 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1,706.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.