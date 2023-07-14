Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 23,550 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $230.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

