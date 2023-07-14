Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 445.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

