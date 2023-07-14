Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 26,199 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 117.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.