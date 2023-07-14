Simplex Trading LLC Sells 1,264,636 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264,636 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $28.81 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

