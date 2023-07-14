Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.