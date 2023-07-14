Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Sify Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
