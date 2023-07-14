Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.