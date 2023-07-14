Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Grows By 220.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willamette Valley Vineyards

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau purchased 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.