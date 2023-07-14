Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Rises By 938.7%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 938.7% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Weichai Power Stock Performance
Shares of WEICY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. 355,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,823. Weichai Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.
About Weichai Power
