Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Rises By 938.7%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 938.7% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Weichai Power Stock Performance

Shares of WEICY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. 355,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,823. Weichai Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

About Weichai Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.