Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Increases By 482.8%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 482.8% from the June 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 38,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,629. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.74.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
