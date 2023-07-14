Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Decreases By 80.9%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toshiba Stock Up 0.7 %

TOSYY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.67. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Get Toshiba alerts:

About Toshiba

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.