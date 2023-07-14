Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Grows By 234.1%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 234.1% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023 in the last quarter.
NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,019. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
