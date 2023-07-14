Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 1,287.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 1,287.2% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:CEOS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 586,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,612. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
Psykey Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Psykey
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.