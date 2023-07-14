Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 1,287.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 1,287.2% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CEOS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 586,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,612. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

