Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Grows By 1,866.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a growth of 1,866.2% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

