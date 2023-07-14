Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Declines By 86.0%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GCC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GCWOF remained flat at $7.69 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69. GCC has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
About GCC
