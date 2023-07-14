Short Interest in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Decreases By 97.4%

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

FRBN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,381. Forbion European Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forbion European Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 169,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

