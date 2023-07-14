Short Interest in Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Rises By 800.0%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNLMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.95) to GBX 1,330 ($17.11) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLMY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.