Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Drops By 76.4%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Stock Down 0.8 %

CIBEY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.17. 240,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,602. Commercial International Bank has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

