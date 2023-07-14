Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Drops By 96.7%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of CLVRW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

