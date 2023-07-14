Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Drops By 81.8%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $22.43. 8,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

