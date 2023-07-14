Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Declines By 84.6%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ATGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.30. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.35.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

