Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $41.48. Approximately 1,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.