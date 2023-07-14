Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $41.48. Approximately 1,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.