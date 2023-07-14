Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SHG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 133,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

