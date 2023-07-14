Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,624 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 699,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

