Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $23.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,689 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 6.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after buying an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 601,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

