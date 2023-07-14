Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $158.83

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.83 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.25). Senior shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.22), with a volume of 455,611 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The company has a market capitalization of £715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,412.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Rajiv Sharma bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($31,840.99). Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

